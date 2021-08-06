Denis Budnik
Cre8 Team

IMUA. Platform for searching no-code developers

Denis Budnik
IMUA. Platform for searching no-code developers minimal trendydesign jobsearch jobplaatform yellow website branding pop-up freelancer job work developer code platform landing cards design interface ux ui
Hi Dribbblers 🏀,

😎Have you ever tried to search for a high-quality and effective no-code developer? Sometimes it becomes a tricky task. Now you can easily find a correct specialist that will suits to your project, and will have a needed skill-set.

💪 This platform is powered by the a team of experienced no-coders, who successfully finished dozens of project, and know exactly how the correct workflow and deliveries should looks like. Each developer is hand-picked, going through a series of checks and tests, which allows each client to be confident in the high quality of the implementation of his project

