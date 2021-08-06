Logo Odesa Reds

Logo for «Manchester United» supporters club from Odesa⚓🇺🇦😈

The main symbol is the one of the most famous symbol of Odesa - duc de Richelieu as the devil.

Why is the devil? Cause the second name of Manchester United is the "Red Devils"😈

