Yuriy Gorbachiov

Logo Odesa Reds

Yuriy Gorbachiov
Yuriy Gorbachiov
  • Save
Logo Odesa Reds vector graphic design illustration illus identity branding logotype logo
Download color palette

Logo for «Manchester United» supporters club from Odesa⚓🇺🇦😈

The main symbol is the one of the most famous symbol of Odesa - duc de Richelieu as the devil.

Why is the devil? Cause the second name of Manchester United is the "Red Devils"😈

✔️ I'm available for new projects.
Just drop me a line:
yuriy.gorbachiov@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2021
Yuriy Gorbachiov
Yuriy Gorbachiov

More by Yuriy Gorbachiov

View profile
    • Like