Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Papay Wicaksono

Tech Collaboration Platform Web Design

Papay Wicaksono
Papay Wicaksono
  • Save
Tech Collaboration Platform Web Design collaboration ui design ui colorful gradient illustration design web landing page platform tech
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers,
These are another pages from 'Collaboration Platform for Digital Transformation' website. I hope you guys enjoy, Thanks! ^^

Feedbacks are always welcome.
Press "L" if you like it.

Wanna collaborate? Feel free to contact:
papay.wicaksono@gmail.com

Papay Wicaksono
Papay Wicaksono
1/2 Designer 1/2 Illustrator.

More by Papay Wicaksono

View profile
    • Like