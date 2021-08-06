tehreem khurshid

Sales Analytical Dashboard Mobile Ui

tehreem khurshid
tehreem khurshid
Hire Me
  • Save
Sales Analytical Dashboard Mobile Ui animation 3d icon app typography website userinterface userexperiencedesign uxdesign uidesign ux ui vector logo motion graphics illustration graphic design design dashboad branding
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers! 🏀
This is my exploration of dashboard for Sales Analytics Dashboard.
Hope you like it 😍
Leave your feedback on the comment and don't forget to press "L" 💗
Thank you!✨

tehreem khurshid
tehreem khurshid
Welcome to my Ui / Ux portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by tehreem khurshid

View profile
    • Like