Sign Up Page for Meditation App

Hello Everyone 👋

Today was a productive day, my previous post was devoted to the stages of registration in the application, you can see it on my Facebook page.

Also today this designer became my inspiration, such a clean style is applicable to a lot of applications. Bravo! https://dribbble.com/annaparaniak

************

Design - Sketch App

************

💌 I am open to new projects! miazina.elle@gmail.com