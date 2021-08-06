Ella Timoncheva

Sign Up Page for Meditation App

Sign Up Page for Meditation App relax meditation meditate login sign up sign in mobile motion graphics animation branding logo illustration app ui web ux sketch dribbble design
Hello Everyone 👋
Today was a productive day, my previous post was devoted to the stages of registration in the application, you can see it on my Facebook page.
Also today this designer became my inspiration, such a clean style is applicable to a lot of applications. Bravo! https://dribbble.com/annaparaniak
************
Design - Sketch App
************
💌 I am open to new projects! miazina.elle@gmail.com

