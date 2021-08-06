Abner Silva

Music search bar (Any feedback is welcome)

Today I was searching for a song on Spotify so that I could start to work when suddenly a thought came accross. Even though the search bar is very effective, I was wondering how would it look by cleaning it up a bit, so I did it. I am a huge fan of glassmorphism so here it is. What do you guys think? I'd be more than glad to see your feedback. Keep it going!😄🎧

