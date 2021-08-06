SURREALISM

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
~ Designed a surreal edit based on the proverb “All that glitters is not gold”.
~ It means that the attractive external appearance of a person is not a reliable indication of that person’s true nature. Likewise it applies to inanimate objects as well.
~ Thus, the flying girl represents our desires/greed and the sparkling Venus flytrap adorned with jewels and money is actually in fact a trap that will close in on you once you get close and cave in.
~ Created using Adobe Photoshop.