SURREALISM

~ Designed a surreal edit based on the proverb “All that glitters is not gold”.

~ It means that the attractive external appearance of a person is not a reliable indication of that person’s true nature. Likewise it applies to inanimate objects as well.

~ Thus, the flying girl represents our desires/greed and the sparkling Venus flytrap adorned with jewels and money is actually in fact a trap that will close in on you once you get close and cave in.

~ Created using Adobe Photoshop.