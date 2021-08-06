DEVESH BAIRAGI
Nickelfox

MUSIC MAZE - Web Music Player Concept

DEVESH BAIRAGI
Nickelfox
DEVESH BAIRAGI for Nickelfox
Hire Us
  • Save
MUSIC MAZE - Web Music Player Concept webflow colors video event hero section branding music player dark song music illustration app landing page website retro gradient minimal mobileapp clean ui
Download color palette

Hello Folks!! 👋
This is my exploration web music player landing page. With this player, you can discover music you'll love, popular and trending shows.
This time I tried playing out with a completely different color palette that makes my design minimal.
Hit "L" and save it to inspire you later ❤️

Have an idea? Let's talk here or WhatsApp
Follow us here:
Website | Facebook | Twitter

Nickelfox
Nickelfox
Hire Us

More by Nickelfox

View profile
    • Like