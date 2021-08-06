Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kostya Stepanov
Shakuro

Landing Page Design For Lonely Walls

Landing Page Design For Lonely Walls creator art product art marketplace ecommerce marketplace art outlet user interface art works gallery artists art landing page landing ux ui design interface web design website web
Lonely Walls lets you buy art you love and meet talented artists from all over the world. Without the hassle of galleries. That's why its website should look not only sophisticated and modern but groundbreaking too.
"Hey, come, buy and sell unique paintings, drawings, photography, and sculptures. Without any mediators. Just you and the art."
The art revolution!
We made the website design a bit dark, with a dozen of extra features like zooming banners and giant pics.

