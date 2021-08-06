Landing Page Design For Lonely Walls

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Lonely Walls lets you buy art you love and meet talented artists from all over the world. Without the hassle of galleries. That's why its website should look not only sophisticated and modern but groundbreaking too.
"Hey, come, buy and sell unique paintings, drawings, photography, and sculptures. Without any mediators. Just you and the art."
The art revolution!
We made the website design a bit dark, with a dozen of extra features like zooming banners and giant pics.
Have a project in mind? Contact us.
View the full project presentation on Behance.