Streaming UI

Hello Guys 👋

I want to share my exploration about streaming movie UI App.

If you like 🧡 my work, it will be my motivation to create more projects.

Press key "L" to like this post.

Please comment your opinion below and share it.

Thanks for watching😍

For work inquiries

samira.sanaeifar@gmail.com

Here is my Instagram link

https://www.instagram.com/samira.uiux/

And My Linkedin

https://www.linkedin.com/in/samira-sanaeifar/