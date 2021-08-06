Taylor Whipple

Hinterland Merch

Hinterland Merch kernclub ufo des moines iowa merch
I was asked to create a design for this year's Hinterland Music Festival in St. Charles, Iowa. I leaned pretty heavy into their slogan "A Region Remote" and included their iconic tree.

Posted on Aug 6, 2021
