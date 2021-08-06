Neha Treasa Tony

POSTER DESIGN 2

Neha Treasa Tony
Neha Treasa Tony
  • Save
POSTER DESIGN 2 website web ux icon 3d illustrator minimal typography flat clean animation app branding logo ui vector design art illustration graphic design
Download color palette

~ Designed a poster based on the popular clothing brand ‘Abraham and Thakore’.
~ A scrapbook aesthetic was used for this one.
~ Created using Adobe Photoshop.

Neha Treasa Tony
Neha Treasa Tony

More by Neha Treasa Tony

View profile
    • Like