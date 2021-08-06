Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Adesewa

Day 38- Calendar

Day 38- Calendar ui design dailyui ui ux userinterface uidesign
Hello everyone, this is day 38 of the #dailyuichallenge and the task is to design a calendar focused element. I designed this calendar reminder pop-up screen, notifying you of your scheduled event within the period of time you've set.

Posted on Aug 6, 2021
