Leather Wallet App

Leather Wallet App dailyui appdesign uidesign xd figma productpage onboardingpage homepage leatherwalletapp wireframing prototyping iosappdesign iosapp uiux ux ui
There are included the On-boarding page, home page and product page in this leather wallet shopping app. and also easy to use this app.

