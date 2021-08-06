Brand Design (UI Mockup) • The Drum Section

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi!
I designed a brand that's looking to create a platform for drummers. The client was very satisfied with the result. Hope you like it, too!
About the brand:
The Drum Section is an online class platform for drummers of any age. Its identity is directed towards a young audience that wants to learn. The brand aims to communicate professionalism and transparency.
Check this project out on Behance! https://www.behance.net/gallery/94081341/Diseno-de-Identidad-Visual-The-Drum-Section
-----
Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brandarias_
Follow me on Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@brandarias_
Check out my portfolio on Behance: https://www.behance.net/axelarias
You can contact me via...
WhatsApp: https://wa.me/message/JIPDDF7VBJRUH1
Telegram: https://telegram.me/brandarias
Email: brandarias.info@gmail.com