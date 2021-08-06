Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
what if you can draw feedbacks on illustrations !

Every illustrator can relate with the pain of receiving vague feedback and not knowing what further to do with the feedback.
What if getting feedbacks on your illustrations is not verbal anymore? What if the clients can simply draw their feedback on the illustration?

