OFFICE SERIES: EXECUTIVE DESK

The illustration showcases the side of the decision makers in the corporate world. People of an organization acts based on these decisions taken by the authorities.
With this I end this project, the "OFFICE SERIES". The illustrations of this series were developed with the purpose to be used for editorials/ blogs or websites relating to the business world.

I’m open for new projects. Feel free to write me at meghdeepsarkar25@gmail.com

Also, welcome to my socials Instagram | LinkedIn

