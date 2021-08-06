OFFICE SERIES: EXECUTIVE DESK

The illustration showcases the side of the decision makers in the corporate world. People of an organization acts based on these decisions taken by the authorities.

With this I end this project, the "OFFICE SERIES". The illustrations of this series were developed with the purpose to be used for editorials/ blogs or websites relating to the business world.

