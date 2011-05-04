Chris Jahn

My First Car - Citroen C2 VTR

Chris Jahn
Chris Jahn
  • Save
My First Car - Citroen C2 VTR rebound first car
Download color palette

Yay animated! ;)
My first car was a Citroen C2 VTR with black tinted windows and a lot of hp for such a small and light car…

I don't like the new Citroen logo btw.

0d978ec91169643b917943bf3a01a302
Rebound of
My First Car - REBOUND ME
By Vin Thomas
View all tags
Posted on May 4, 2011
Chris Jahn
Chris Jahn

More by Chris Jahn

View profile
    • Like