Logo Design (Wallpaper Mockup) • Gift Secret

Hey, there!

This is the first project of many that I'll share on the platform. I hope you enjoy it :)

About the brand:

Gift Secret is a brand that's dedicated to ease the process of making presents to loved ones abroad. Starting with a national focus, they aspire to establish themselves in every country with the mission of erasing the difficulty of making surprise presents to loved ones abroad.

Check this project out on Behance! https://www.behance.net/gallery/124858191/Diseno-de-Logo-Gift-Secret

-----

Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brandarias_

Follow me on Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@brandarias_

Check out my portfolio on Behance: https://www.behance.net/axelarias

You can contact me via...

WhatsApp: https://wa.me/message/JIPDDF7VBJRUH1

Telegram: https://telegram.me/brandarias

Email: brandarias.info@gmail.com