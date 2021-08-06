Logo Design (Wallpaper Mockup) • Gift Secret

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hey, there!
This is the first project of many that I'll share on the platform. I hope you enjoy it :)
About the brand:
Gift Secret is a brand that's dedicated to ease the process of making presents to loved ones abroad. Starting with a national focus, they aspire to establish themselves in every country with the mission of erasing the difficulty of making surprise presents to loved ones abroad.
