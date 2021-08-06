Neha Treasa Tony

MOTIF AND PATTERN DESIGN

illustrator illustration design art graphic design
~ Designed a pattern using Procreate.
~ Drew inspiration from nature and depicted the wonderful process of ‘Pollination’ which gives birth to new flowers and makes the world a beautiful place.

Posted on Aug 6, 2021
