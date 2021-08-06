Symbolic Logo Design Perfection at its Finest.

Symbolic logos are created of ANCIENT symbols and Golden ratio. Ancient symbols are runes & glyphs from different civilization. The symbols carries special meaning reflects the main objective of the BRAND.

A logo is a combination of text and imagery that tells people the name of your small business and creates a visual symbol that represents your vision. It's a big part of your brand identity (what people will see). A good logo is memorable, differentiates you from everyone else, and fosters brand loyalty.