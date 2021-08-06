Diego Freels-Gudiel

UI Daily Challenge Day 2 - Credit Card Checkout

UI Daily Challenge Day 2 - Credit Card Checkout dailyui challenge checkout credit card credit card checkout fade simple uidesign ui design
Clean and simple yet very stylish credit card checkout for Day 2 of the #DailyUI challenge.

