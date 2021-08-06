Xavi

Beagle Dog Illustration

Beagle Dog Illustration draw design dog character illustration graphic design dog beagle
Illustration project for a client who commissioned a portrait of their charming 5-year-old beagle, trying to capture the nobility and innocence that characterizes them.
Proyecto de ilustración para cliente que encargó un retrato de su encantador beagle de en ese entonces, 5 años, tratando de captar la nobleza e inocencia que los caracteriza.

Posted on Aug 6, 2021
