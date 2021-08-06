Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Anita Trimbur

Daily UI | 011

Anita Trimbur
Anita Trimbur
  • Save
Daily UI | 011 ui design ui app design mobile app mobile design mobile error success flash message 011 dailyui
Download color palette

#DailyUI #011 "Design a Flash Message with both the outcome for an error and success."

Anita Trimbur
Anita Trimbur

More by Anita Trimbur

View profile
    • Like