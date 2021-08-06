RealBricks - The Real Estate App

Hello Dribbblers,

Today, we are bringing you a new exploration of a Real Estate App - RealBricks. This mobile app helps Buyers & Sellers to find a place to live either by renting or by buying an apartment or house.

The shot shows the screens of Buyers & Sellers. This offers quick & easy access to the search on the Home page. It also has a list and map view of the offers. The interface emphasizes the photos of offered properties.

