Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kevin Manjit

DesBase Concept Landing Page Hero

Kevin Manjit
Kevin Manjit
  • Save
DesBase Concept Landing Page Hero web ui design
Download color palette

This is the hero of DesBase, a concept I thought of (Web Application to find Designers for one's project). Emojis are from https://openmoji.org/.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2021
Kevin Manjit
Kevin Manjit

More by Kevin Manjit

View profile
    • Like