Hello Folks! 👋👋👋
I want to share my latest exploration about Neumorphic of Pizza Delivery App.
Highlights:
✅ Screen Design of iOS App
✅ Well Organised Layers and Groups
✅ 100% Fully Customisable
✅ Showcase Design
Stocks Photo:
✅ Unsplash
Compatibility:
✅ Figma (Recommended), Sketch and Adobe XD
I Hope you guys will like it. Press "L" or leave comment to let me know something.
Check my Instagram profile about design:
📷 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/uix.yolan/
Have a great work?
Contact me : yolansihombing77@gmail.com
Don't forget to UPVOTE if you like it! Have a nice day 👋👋