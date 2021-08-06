Srivathson Thyagarajan

Android Auto Icons

Srivathson Thyagarajan
Srivathson Thyagarajan
Hire Me
  • Save
Android Auto Icons concept glassmorphism icons auto android google logo branding app illustration vector design dailyuichallenge
Android Auto Icons concept glassmorphism icons auto android google logo branding app illustration vector design dailyuichallenge
Download color palette
  1. Android Auto Icon- White B.png
  2. Android Auto Icon- Black B.png

Day #6 of 30

This is the 1st- such shot of Google Icon Designs using glassmorphism concept. This shot is part of a series of its own giving a new life to Google icons.

Presented here, is the Android Auto Icons.

Like it? Press L and leave a comment. Feedback is most welcome as that keeps me motivated

Srivathson Thyagarajan
Srivathson Thyagarajan
In the business of designing positive UX and I like grids!
Hire Me

More by Srivathson Thyagarajan

View profile
    • Like