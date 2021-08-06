Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Art27

oo logo LOOP INFINITY concept for auto service app

Art27
Art27
  • Save
oo logo LOOP INFINITY concept for auto service app logo monogram illustration branding abstract design ui infinity loop logo loop oo logo oo o monogram icon mark speed graphic design motion car automobile fast lines moving wheel letter lettering stripes connection transformation improvement services repair transition infinite
Download color palette

here is the new logo concept I'm exploring for osago, an auto service app.
Happy to hear your thoughts about this concept!

What do you think about this concept?
Leave a comment.
Hit the Love if you like this concept and don't forget to follow me. :)

Send project inquiries here:
Email 📧: achrafmss2019@gmail.com

Art27
Art27

More by Art27

View profile
    • Like