Garden Party

Garden Party logotype font flower typography leaf logo vector design garden candle
Affordable, luxury candles for millenials and Gen Z, people who are into home decor, this person enjoys hosting gatherings and having cocktails in a beautiful setting.

Posted on Aug 6, 2021
