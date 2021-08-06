ipanadh

Hero Shaphire Landing Page

ipanadh
ipanadh
  • Save
Hero Shaphire Landing Page ui web website cosmetics product landing page hero
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers!👋

This sapphire landing page hero design is designed with a minimalist concept and is more focused on the profile of the products offered, this landing page is suitable for companies engaged in cosmetics and fashion style.

Share your thoughts in the comments below😊

Don't forget Press "L" for love.
Thanks!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2021
ipanadh
ipanadh

More by ipanadh

View profile
    • Like