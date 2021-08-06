Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Choirul Garin

Lifepal Insurance Promo Page - Redesign

Choirul Garin
Choirul Garin
Hire Me
  • Save
Lifepal Insurance Promo Page - Redesign revamp redesign promo page insurance web design web design ui ux uiux user interface design user interface ui design uidesign ui
Lifepal Insurance Promo Page - Redesign revamp redesign promo page insurance web design web design ui ux uiux user interface design user interface ui design uidesign ui
Lifepal Insurance Promo Page - Redesign revamp redesign promo page insurance web design web design ui ux uiux user interface design user interface ui design uidesign ui
Download color palette
  1. Lifepal 9.png
  2. Lifepal 7.png
  3. Lifepal 8.png

Hi, folks!
Lifepal give me challenge to remake one page of their website, Lifepal Promotion Page Website. I make some case study how this website design process.

You can see the complete case study on my Behance and Medium (Coming soon).

Hope you like it! Feel free to leave feedback and advice.

— — — — — — — — — —
Want to collaborate?
📧 Email me: choirulpratama211@gmail.com

Also check my other social media:
Website | Instagram | LinkedIn

Thank you.

Choirul Garin
Choirul Garin
Designer of things & Create products people love to use✨
Hire Me

More by Choirul Garin

View profile
    • Like