CLOPEZINE or Closing Period Magazine is a program from the Publication and Communications Service that aims to publish the activities of Regional I Members and BKKMTKI Regional I from 2018 to 2020 through interesting online magazines.

In the process of making it, we collaborated to collect articles and documentation of each event, then designed, reviewed, and finally published it on Instagram @bkkmtki_d1 and website www.teknikkimiaindonesia.org and have also been sent to the email of every association in Regional I as a token of remembrance.

If you want to know the full contents of CLOPEZINE, you can download it at

http://www.teknikkimiaindonesia.org/profil/dokumen-organisasi

"No matter how fast or slow, the most important thing never stops to reach the finish line"

- Yoga Riyanto, Regional I Secretary 2018 - 2020



See full project at

https://www.behance.net/gallery/124823417/CLOPEZINE





Builder

Agtashah Fahar Andhika

Person in Charge

Yoga Riyanto

Executor

Maulana Ikhsan Hasibuan

Contributor

Jibraltar Bugis Amin Syam

Natasya Alya Putri Andari

Richard Sepriyadi Oesman

Farras Dary Jatnika

Fikri Muhammad

Esha Butika Antia Karil I.

Dinda Lestari

Suhartini

M. Risky Zamkhsyary

Naufal Alfarabi