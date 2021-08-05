🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
CLOPEZINE
CLOPEZINE or Closing Period Magazine is a program from the Publication and Communications Service that aims to publish the activities of Regional I Members and BKKMTKI Regional I from 2018 to 2020 through interesting online magazines.
In the process of making it, we collaborated to collect articles and documentation of each event, then designed, reviewed, and finally published it on Instagram @bkkmtki_d1 and website www.teknikkimiaindonesia.org and have also been sent to the email of every association in Regional I as a token of remembrance.
If you want to know the full contents of CLOPEZINE, you can download it at
http://www.teknikkimiaindonesia.org/profil/dokumen-organisasi
"No matter how fast or slow, the most important thing never stops to reach the finish line"
- Yoga Riyanto, Regional I Secretary 2018 - 2020
See full project at
https://www.behance.net/gallery/124823417/CLOPEZINE
Thank you!
Builder
Agtashah Fahar Andhika
Person in Charge
Yoga Riyanto
Executor
Maulana Ikhsan Hasibuan
Contributor
Jibraltar Bugis Amin Syam
Natasya Alya Putri Andari
Richard Sepriyadi Oesman
Farras Dary Jatnika
Fikri Muhammad
Esha Butika Antia Karil I.
Dinda Lestari
Suhartini
M. Risky Zamkhsyary
Naufal Alfarabi