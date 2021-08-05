Yohanes Benedictus

Clearview - Web Design

Clearview - Web Design company web web profile company profile medical imaging radiology health medical minimalist clean web design web uiux ui
Clearview is an independent radiology practice, dedicated to helping patients get the most accurate and timely service possible.

They want to redesign the current website to be more appealing. This Project is multiple web page sites that can be responsive too on mobile device.

This is the rejected design.

Contact Me:
yben1910@gmail.com

