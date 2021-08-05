Croissanttuna
Mind Cruiser

Landing page of Airgram

Croissanttuna
Mind Cruiser
Croissanttuna for Mind Cruiser
  • Save
Download color palette

Hi there ! ✌️
The full page can be found at www.airgram.io.

This is a landing page of Airgram.
🔥If you like this project, follow us to stay tuned & see the next designs ! 🤓

Feel free to drop any feedbacks, I'd love to hear it!
If you want to support me, press L to like ❤️

Cheers for checking and have an amazing day! 👋☀️

Mind Cruiser
Mind Cruiser

More by Mind Cruiser

View profile
    • Like