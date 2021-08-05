Refly Ilham Syabana

Woman Vogue - Fashion Website

Woman Vogue - Fashion Website
Hi guys!🤩

In the previous post, I've made Hero Exploration Fashion, and this time I made a full version of the website with a combination of yesterday's Hero, bringing the website theme, minimalist and modern.

Let me know what do you think? in comment section 🤩

I hope you enjoy it bruh!

