Discovery Crypto - Logo Design

Discovery Crypto - Logo Design vector mark symbol trading gradient colors simple logo brand identity digital branding logomark modern logo design tech logo blockchain technology platform cryptocurrency coin discovery search letter c
This is the result of my exploration of designing a logo for a platform that showcasing, explores and tracks the price of crypto assets such as Coinmarketcap. The logo concept idea is a combination of the labyrinth symbol, the letter c (coin) and the search symbol (discovery). What do you think?
📬 faikarproject@gmail.com
