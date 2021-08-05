Arfin Mehedi

Horror Book Cover Design

Arfin Mehedi
Arfin Mehedi
  • Save
Horror Book Cover Design arfin mehedi 3d motion graphics animation branding ebookcover book cover design illustration kindlecover book cover design book art cover design paperback kindle ebook book graphic design horror horror book cover design
Download color palette

Professional horror book cover design.

Subscribe my profile and if you need a cool design just press the button "HIRE designer"
or text me on my e-mail or here on Dribbble.

CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS :

mdmehedi23024@gmail.com

https://www.facebook.com/PremadeBookGallery

Thank You.

----
Follow me on
behance

Arfin Mehedi
Arfin Mehedi

More by Arfin Mehedi

View profile
    • Like