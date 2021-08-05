Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ahmad Wildan
Vektora

Brilliant Pay - Logo and Brand Guidelines

Ahmad Wildan
Vektora
Ahmad Wildan for Vektora
Hire Us
  • Save
Brilliant Pay - Logo and Brand Guidelines wallet digital fintech business cards uiux clean modern fresh style guide brand book graphic design professional brand guidelines logo design brand guideline branding brand identity app pay payment
Brilliant Pay - Logo and Brand Guidelines wallet digital fintech business cards uiux clean modern fresh style guide brand book graphic design professional brand guidelines logo design brand guideline branding brand identity app pay payment
Download color palette
  1. Brilliant pay 1.png
  2. Brilliant pay 2.png

Hello dribbble,
Showing the results of my exploration for Brilliant pay Logo and brand guidelines design.
FinTech, Credit Card and Digital Wallet Company.
Professional, secure, trusted, modern, clean and fresh.

What do you think? Hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks!

We are available for new projects
📪 Email: hello@vektora.studio
🎯 Skype: Keep in touch
😀 Instagram: Vektora.studio
🛍️ Ui8: Vektora Shop

Vektora
Vektora
Hire Us

More by Vektora

View profile
    • Like