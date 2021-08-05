Headbrush - bold script font with brush effects

Headbrush is a bold script font with brush effects on each character. These effects make this font unique and different.

You can use this font for making an awesome logo, apparel projects, signature, album cover, poster, label, typography, branding, magazine, social media, & advertisements, but also works great for other projects.

In Zip Package :

– Headbrush otf

– Headbrush ttf

– Headbrush woff

Comes with feature :

– Uppercase

– Lowercase

– Number, Punctuation And Symbols

– Multilanguage Support

– Alternate

If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a PM or email me at putra.designer@gmail.com

Happy Creating!

Thanks!

PutraCetol Design Studio

https://putracetol.com/product/painthead/