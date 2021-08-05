Headbrush - bold script font with brush effects

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Headbrush is a bold script font with brush effects on each character. These effects make this font unique and different.
You can use this font for making an awesome logo, apparel projects, signature, album cover, poster, label, typography, branding, magazine, social media, & advertisements, but also works great for other projects.
In Zip Package :
– Headbrush otf
– Headbrush ttf
– Headbrush woff
Comes with feature :
– Uppercase
– Lowercase
– Number, Punctuation And Symbols
– Multilanguage Support
– Alternate
If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a PM or email me at putra.designer@gmail.com
Happy Creating!
Thanks!
PutraCetol Design Studio
#Font #Typeface #Script #Bold #Brush #Strong #Urban #Calligraphy #Street #Extreme #Logo #Paint #Lettering #Display #Apparel #Branding #Hand_Lettering #Poster #Modern #Brushed #Effect #Paintbrush #Graffity #Logotype #Handwritten #Black #Custom #Cool #Edgy #Heavy
https://putracetol.com/product/painthead/