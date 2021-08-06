Illiyin Studio

Wpay Transfer, Face ID Verification, Statistic

Illiyin Studio
Illiyin Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Wpay Transfer, Face ID Verification, Statistic fintech banking bank analytics statistic verification face id ewalltet transfer mobile app ios design minimal ux ui app
Download color palette

Preview of Money transfer, Face Id Verification and Money statistic screen of WPay.

WPay is modern finance, wallet and bank app for your next money-related design project.

You can purchase now via UI8! And do let us know if you have any specific screen/feature that you want us to include in the updates.

We are available for custom Finance, Bank & E-Wallet related project.  

---

We are Illiyin Studio
Digital product design and development agency. We help entrepreneurs and forward-looking companies to transform their ideas into successful digital products. We work with clients of all scopes and sectors to create better experiences through design. Because we believe that great ideas aren’t industry-specific.

Contact us : illiyinstudio@gmail.com

Give Illiyin Studio a follow below :

BehanceInstagramFacebook

Illiyin Studio
Illiyin Studio
Dedicated Design & Development Team for Startups.
Hire Us

More by Illiyin Studio

View profile
    • Like