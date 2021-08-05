Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jazz Composition No. 1

Sound on.

I was playing with shape layers in AE for the design then just kept experimenting through animation all the way to the sound design. I wasn't animating to a click or music track so I flipped it around, letting the animation drive my music composition.

