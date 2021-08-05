Ben Fryc

Personal Logo Animation

Animated this version of the personal logo mark for my upcoming demo reel. I'm really happy with how this came together. I like my work to have a fun, colorful, and simplistic vibe and I think this mark is on that same wavelength. Let me know what you think!

