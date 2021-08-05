Olivia Boutch

Daily UI Challenge - 009

Olivia Boutch
Olivia Boutch
  • Save
Daily UI Challenge - 009 color drake player artist music freelance figma design dailyui daily challenge
Download color palette

Task: "Design a music player. Consider the controls, placements, imagery such as the artist or album cover, etc. Also, consider the device type that's playing the music. A dashboard in a tourbus, a smartwatch, or via a web browser. Each deveice type will have different requirements, features, and restrictions to consider."

- Still have a long way to go but loving it!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2021
Olivia Boutch
Olivia Boutch

More by Olivia Boutch

View profile
    • Like