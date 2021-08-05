Ayush Bajpai

Chat App Concept Web Design

Hi Folks!

Today I create some exploration of the Chat App Concept Web Design. I use shades of blue and gray to make it visually appealing.

What do you think? Please let me know in the comment section!

Feel free to leave feedback and do follow @Ayushbajpai to get lots of awesome illustrations and web design.
