LORE All Caps Handwritten Font

The first font I made was based on my own handwriting, and I narcissistically named it Lore (a Laura pun). Since then, I've been improving, updating and adding more characters (such as accented characters for Spanish, French etc).
It's an ongoing project and I hope to extend LORE to include support for more languages.
There is also a free demo version available so you can try it out first 🙂