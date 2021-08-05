Good for Sale
LORE All Caps Handwritten Font

LORE All Caps Handwriting Font

Price
$15
Available on typeheist.co
Good for sale
LORE All Caps Handwriting Font

The first font I made was based on my own handwriting, and I narcissistically named it Lore (a Laura pun). Since then, I've been improving, updating and adding more characters (such as accented characters for Spanish, French etc).

It's an ongoing project and I hope to extend LORE to include support for more languages.

There is also a free demo version available so you can try it out first 🙂

Design & illustration
