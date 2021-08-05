Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Enma Lidia Muñoz Garcia

Card reveal visual component

Enma Lidia Muñoz Garcia
Enma Lidia Muñoz Garcia
  • Save
Card reveal visual component ux design ui development
Download color palette

Datwit landing v3.0. Card reveal visual component made to be used on the About us page to show the members of the company.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2021
Enma Lidia Muñoz Garcia
Enma Lidia Muñoz Garcia

More by Enma Lidia Muñoz Garcia

View profile
    • Like