Tina Covelli

Lupin III Stickers

Tina Covelli
Tina Covelli
Lupin III Stickers emoji texting icons color anime sketch 80s lupin design art stickers lupin iii
Texting Stickers
Experimenting with a painting style and one of my favorite shows, Lupin III.
See my full portfolio here: https://tinacovelli.me/

Posted on Aug 5, 2021
Tina Covelli
Tina Covelli

