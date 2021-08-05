Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mel Dixon

Nexio Social Media Post

Nexio Social Media Post logo design branding 2d illustrator illustration vector typography
Nexio was created as an open payments platform, designed to give back the leverage and the power every business needs to control and dictate its payments strategy, both locally and globally.

This is a social media post I created from idea to final design.

Posted on Aug 5, 2021
