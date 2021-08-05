Two Measures in Motion

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
These 2 measures are from Part I (Acknowledgement) of John Coltrane's 1965 masterpiece, A Love Supreme. Coltrane's sax is absent in this snippet because it wasn't fair to only feature a few seconds of his playing, whereas this 4 note bass line establishes a musical theme that carries through the rest of the album. The members of Coltrane's band you hear are Jimmy Garrison on bass and Elvin Jones on drums.