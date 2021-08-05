Mark Fain

Two Measures in Motion

Mark Fain
Mark Fain
  • Save
Download color palette

These 2 measures are from Part I (Acknowledgement) of John Coltrane's 1965 masterpiece, A Love Supreme. Coltrane's sax is absent in this snippet because it wasn't fair to only feature a few seconds of his playing, whereas this 4 note bass line establishes a musical theme that carries through the rest of the album. The members of Coltrane's band you hear are Jimmy Garrison on bass and Elvin Jones on drums.

Mark Fain
Mark Fain
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Mark Fain

View profile
    • Like